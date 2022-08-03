Yakima police detectives assisted federal authorities with arresting a gang member wanted on an attempted murder charge Tuesday.
YPD gang unit detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lane Scott Phipps in the 10000 block of Larue Road in Toppenish, according to a YPD news release.
Phipps, 26, is a Sureño gang member charged with attempted second-degree murder in Whatcom County Superior Court. Lynnwood police said when officers there tried to arrest Phipps on the warrant July 5, he took a woman hostage and shot at police before fleeing.
He was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, felony harassment and unlawful firearms connection in connection with the July 5 incident, the release said.
Authorities located Phipps in Toppenish, and he was arrested after a brief foot chase, the release said. He was booked into the Yakima County jail and subsequently transferred back to Lynnwood, the release said.
