A driver accused of fleeing from a fatal crash in Toppenish on Saturday has been arrested, the Washington State Patrol said.
Homero Lemus, 22, of Tacoma was arrested Monday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit and run injury collision and eluding, according to a state patrol news release.
Lemus is suspected of driving a 2019 Toyota Camry east on State Route 22, crossing the center line and striking a westbound 2022 Chevy Silverado head-on, the release said.
One of Lemus’ passengers, 22-year-old Joel M. Reyes of Tacoma, died at the scene. Another passenger, Pedro R. Sanchez of Fife, was treated at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and released.
State patrol troopers initially thought Reyes had been shot. An autopsy determined that was not the case, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Lemus, along with another passenger, Dillon A. Woodward, 21, of Puyallup, are accused of fleeing the scene.
Two Kennewick residents in the Silverado — Jason A. Reno, 51, and Lahela U. Kaahanui, 44 — were treated at the Yakima hospital and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.