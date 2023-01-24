A driver accused of fleeing from a fatal crash in Toppenish on Saturday has been arrested, the Washington State Patrol said.

Homero Lemus, 22, of Tacoma was arrested Monday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, hit and run injury collision and eluding, according to a state patrol news release.

Lemus is suspected of driving a 2019 Toyota Camry east on State Route 22, crossing the center line and striking a westbound 2022 Chevy Silverado head-on, the release said.

One of Lemus’ passengers, 22-year-old Joel M. Reyes of Tacoma, died at the scene. Another passenger, Pedro R. Sanchez of Fife, was treated at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and released.

State patrol troopers initially thought Reyes had been shot. An autopsy determined that was not the case, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.

Lemus, along with another passenger, Dillon A. Woodward, 21, of Puyallup, are accused of fleeing the scene.

Two Kennewick residents in the Silverado — Jason A. Reno, 51, and Lahela U. Kaahanui, 44 — were treated at the Yakima hospital and released.

Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic  

