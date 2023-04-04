A father is accused of abandoning his 3-year-old son after the boy was found outside an apartment near Fruitvale Boulevard around 11:25 p.m. Sunday.
A resident found a lost 3-year-old child with a blanket outside their apartment near the 2500 block of Fruitvale Boulevard, according to a probable cause affidavit. Yakima police responded and were unable to identify the child, who was shivering and wearing wet clothes.
Police shared a social media post in an effort to identify the child. The boy was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital to be checked out and was there when the mother called police to report the boy missing, according to the affidavit. She called the police after the father returned home without the child and under the influence around midnight, according to the affidavit.
In the affidavit, police said the man told them he had consumed a couple of beers. He was slurring his speech, police said.
He had called the mother and his brother, according to the affidavit.
The man took his son to a park near the Bi-Mart on Fruitvale Boulevard, where he allegedly lost the child, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man then went to his home in an attempt to meet his child there, according to the affidavit.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup said the man was lucky his child was found and advocated for a $100,000 bail.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the child was known to run off.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan ordered the man released under pretrial supervision by court staff during a preliminary appearance in court on Monday, citing few prior interactions with the criminal justice system. Swan also ordered the man not to have contact with the child.