Even with a significant bump in pay for new attorneys and a signing bonus, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic still has more vacancies than recruits.
As of March 7, when a new deputy prosecuting attorney joins his staff, Brusic’s office will be short eight prosecutors, including three who recently moved on to become judges or court commissioners.
As a result, some of the remaining attorneys are handling more than 200 cases.
And that’s not good, Brusic said, either for his staff or the public.
"Unless we are filling these positions, we are making difficult decisions with the people who remain,” Brusic said, including raising the threshold for filing charges in some nonviolent felony cases.
And he’s not alone, as the county’s public defenders must regularly hold off on assigning attorneys until their state-mandated caseloads drop enough to take on new clients.
“It’s probably going to be a significant period of time before the staffing issue is resolved,” said Paul Kelley, director of the county’s Department of Assigned Counsel, which provides attorneys for those who can’t afford one — which Kelley said amounts to about 90% of felony cases.
While the county has made efforts to make pay better for incoming attorneys and keep the ones on staff, County Commissioner LaDon Linde said there’s still work to be done, particularly with marketing Yakima County as a place where attorneys would want to work.
The problem is not new. Last year, Brusic, Kelley and local attorney Tim Hall said there was an overall decline in the number of attorneys applying for jobs in Yakima County.
At that time, Hall recalled getting at most three applicants for a position in his office, compared to the 20 to 30 who would apply when his firm, Hall and Gilliland, first opened 10 years ago.
Hall attributed the decline to a combination of fewer lawyers graduating from law school, as well as the increasing cost of a law-school education and the mounting student debt new lawyers take on.
Brusic, in a recent interview, blames a combination of the costs of law school plus what he said is an anti-law-enforcement perception in law schools as the reasons prosecutor candidates are scarce.
“You have a perception that prosecutors and law enforcement are not good or we don’t work for the people, that we do bad things — which we do not,” Brusic said.
On a recent recruiting trip to Gonzaga University’s law school in Spokane, Brusic said only one student showed up interested in a job.
Brusic’s office is currently down nine attorneys. Three attorneys -- Gary Hintze, Robert Porter and Jared Boswell — left to become a Yakima County District Court judge, a Yakima County Superior Court commissioner and a Superior Court judge, respectively.
Boswell will be sworn in March 1, with a new prosecutor expected to join the staff March 7, Brusic said.
Other attorneys have either retired or moved to other parts of the state, Brusic said, where they could get more money and lighter caseloads.
Many of Brusic's attorneys are carrying 200 or more cases. And that means shifting attorneys from other divisions to ensure that the major felony units, such as the sexual assault unit, have enough attorneys to handle the case load.
Brusic recently moved David Soukup, a former criminal prosecutor, from the civil division back to the criminal side to handle preliminary appearance hearings, where the court determines if there was probable cause to arrest someone for a crime and set terms of release.
While the high volume of cases in Yakima County — last year, there were more than 2,500 felony cases filed — offers a new attorney the chance to gain experience quickly, it also makes coming to Yakima County a hard sell, Brusic admits.
County commissioners addressed part of the pay issue last year, boosting pay for starting prosecutors from $66,486 to $88,100. Public defenders, whose caseloads are limited to 150 felony cases per attorney by state court rules, received a similar bump in pay from their starting salary of $66,490, bringing it to slightly more than $80,000, Kelley said.
Linde said the county also offers an incentive pay of $12,000 for new attorneys, paid out in two installments. And to stanch the flow of attorneys leaving, he said the county’s also offering a $10,000 retention pay to current attorneys.
But Brusic said attorneys know they can go elsewhere for better pay and lighter caseloads, and that younger attorneys value mobility in their careers. As a result, he’s seeing vacancies remain open for months at a time.
Kelley is down six staff attorneys. In his office, he can’t take just any lawyer fresh out of law school for his felony division. Felony public defenders must meet certain criteria to legally represent an indigent client.
And his staff has a limit of 150 cases per attorney, mandated by state court rules. The number is weighted so a more serious felony, such as murder, counts as more than one case. As a result, his office files notice that it cannot provide appointed counsel until attorneys’ caseloads drop.
While prosecutors have no limits on their caseloads, Brusic said having his attorneys juggle many cases isn't good. He said prosecutors must prove their cases beyond reasonable doubt, which requires time.
To make it manageable, Brusic said, he told his prosecutors to use discretion in making charging decisions. And he’s also increased the limits that trigger a felony prosecution in two nonviolent categories: second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Under current state law, those crimes involve theft or property damage that exceeds $750 in value. Brusic has asked his attorneys to only file felony charges if the damages exceed $2,500, with those of lesser value being charged as gross misdemeanors and sent to district court instead.
Brusic, Kelley and Linde agreed that the county needs to do more to market working for Yakima County to attorneys, such as pointing out the area’s amenities and its low cost of living compared to the Seattle area.
