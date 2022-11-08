A suspect in a September shooting in northeast Yakima is in custody.
A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the Sept. 17 incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of East E Street around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Witnesses said they saw a man and a woman get out of a car, and the man fired shots at an apartment on the street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators found several 9mm shell casings in the street and bullet holes in one door, the affidavit said.
Witnesses told police they saw a car pull into the neighborhood, and the suspect and a woman get out and walk over toward the apartment, the affidavit said. Then, the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots. None of the people in the apartment were injured, the affidavit said, including two children.
A relative of one of the victims said she was involved in a court case with the suspect and the woman, and they had threatened her, the affidavit said.
Police determined that there was not enough evidence to arrest the woman as an accomplice.
During a preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan continued the $500,000 bail that was set over the weekend.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said the half-million-dollar bail was appropriate based on the suspect’s criminal history, which includes two convictions for first-degree robbery, three for second-degree robbery and one each for first-degree theft and second-degree escape.
He also has a Department of Corrections warrant, Bowman said.
“This is a gentleman who is looking at substantial time,” Bowman said.
