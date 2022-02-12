A man arrested on burglary and attempted kidnapping charges will be arraigned on Feb. 22.
Jose Luis Sanchez-Perez, 25, was arrested Feb. 4 in Toppenish by a task force comprised of Yakima Police Department gang unit detectives, deputies from the U.S. Marshal’s Service and agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The task force had a warrant charging Sanchez-Perez with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree kidnapping.
When Sanchez-Perez was arrested, he had two handguns, an AR-15 rifle without a serial number, and loose ammunition, magazines and holsters, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said in an earlier interview.
Police said Sanchez-Perez is affiliated with a Sureño gang.
A man living in the 200 block of Cherry Avenue told police that Sanchez-Perez and another man who were armed with guns broke into a garage where he was living, and began beating him, according to court documents. One of the men said that “he wasn’t him” and demanded to know who he was calling, court documents said.
The man, who had called police when the suspects were banging on the door, refused to answer, and they took his phone, forced him outside and ordered him into a car that a woman was driving, court documents said. He was able to escape and ran until police found him in the west alley of the 500 block of North Fourth Avenue.
The other suspects, Miguel Angel Galindo, 36, of Wapato, and Kayleah Jonelle Goodspeed, 27, of Yakima, have also been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree kidnapping and are also being held in the Yakima County jail.
