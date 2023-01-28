Jeff Cozzetto was in serious trouble three years ago.
Jobless and penniless, Cozzetto was looking at a dozen years in prison on a list of charges ranging from identity theft to second-degree theft, due in part to drug use.
But today Cozzetto’s in a better place. He works as a car salesman, has been sober for more than two years and has a better relationship with his family.
He credits the man who could have sent him to prison with turning his life around: Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson, whom he said is a “man of second chances.”
“He’s a people’s judge. Instead of dropping the hammer on you, he gives you a chance to make things right,” Cozzetto said of his experience with Elofson in Yakima County’s drug court program.
Elofson, who was first elected to the bench in 2008, is retiring Jan. 31, closing a law career that started off reluctantly, but which his colleagues and others said have changed the community for the better.
“We all want to go through life hoping we could make a difference in our community,” Sheriff Bob Udell said, “but he has.”
A 1971 Eisenhower High School graduate, Elofson had no plans to follow in the footsteps of his father, Yakima attorney Howard Elofson.
“My dad was a lawyer, and the only thing I was never going to be was a lawyer,” Elofson recalled. “We had a combative relationship, a verbally combative relationship.”
After getting a bachelor's degree in business administration and hotel management from Washington State University in 1976, Elofson worked in a variety of jobs, from assistant manager at several local motels to tennis pro at a New Hampshire boys’ camp and finally a life insurance salesman in Rhode Island— a job Elofson readily admits he was not good at.
It was while selling life insurance that Elofson decided he needed a career change.
“I met a lawyer through a potential (insurance) client, and he looked like he was having a good time,” Elofson said.
He took the Law School Admission Test and applied to 17 law schools. Consulting with his wife, Gun, and his two stepdaughters, Elofson choose to attend California Western Law School in San Diego.
Elofson said he never told his father he was going to become a lawyer until he was accepted into law school.
“I never gave him the chance to be surprised,” Elofson said. “I didn’t say a word until I was accepted.”
He graduated from law school in 1986 and passed the state bar exam that year. He did two stints as a deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, first under the supervision of then-Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Sullivan before Elofson finished law school, and for six months after graduation, mainly handling district court cases.
He then joined his father’s law firm, Elofson, Vincent, Hurst and Crossland, as his relationship with his father had improved.
“We became the best of friends,” Elofson said. “We had a great relationship after that.”
In 1996, Elofson left the firm to become a partner in Menke Jackson Beyer and Elofson, where he practiced until his election to the Superior Court.
Elofson won the seat in a primary race with Robert Lawrence-Berrey, who would later become a Superior Court judge and a member of the Division III state Court of Appeals, for the seat being vacated by the retirement of Judge Robert Hackett.
He said it was a “sudden decision” to run, describing how he and his wife spent the night before the filing deadline discussing it and launching the campaign.
Elofson said it was humbling but gratifying to see the support he had in the community and serving as a judge.
There were adjustments though, going from being an advocate to a disinterested arbiter.
“I think every practicing lawyer who takes the bench struggles with leaving advocacy behind,” Elofson said. “You listen politely, and you think (the attorney) should ask a question that they don’t.” In that circumstance, he would remind himself that it was the attorney’s case to present as they saw fit.
Another paradigm shift he experienced was not having as much personal support staff as he had in the private sector. He had to write his own letters instead of dictating to a secretary.
And, unlike other courts where judges have personal clerks to do legal research, he had to do his own homework, with help from his fellow judges who had experienced similar legal issues before.
He returned that favor.
At his retirement ceremony, two of the court’s newer judges, Sonia Rodriguez True and Jeffery Swan, said Elofson was always willing to give them advice when needed.
“I don’t think I would be here today if you weren’t here,” Swan told Elofson.
Judge Ruth Reukauf recalled how she was wrestling with the legal issues arising in the 2013 trial of the man accused of murdering Yakima businessman Bill Goggin, his wife, Pauline, and his mother, Bettye.
“I was in the middle of the case and every time I thought we had resolved a legal issue, there was another issue,” Reukauf said. “It was 5 p.m., when everybody was going home, and Dave appeared at the door of my office in the library area. He just said to me, ‘Whatever you need me to do, I’m here,’ and he left.
“I could count on that.”
Elofson would follow Reukauf into the position of presiding judge in 2014, taking over the management of the court’s resources and administration, as well as developing policies.
Udell recalled a budget meeting with county commissioners and department heads, and there was discussion about allocating $100,000. Then-Commissioner Mike Leita said the department heads could “wrestle over it.”
“Judge Elofson said, ‘Mike, we have significant problems in our law enforcement community, and $100,000 is not going to help. You need to be part of the solution,’” Udell said. “I could hear Mike say under his breath, ‘I feel the winds are changing.’”
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Elofson was a mediator who could bring people together in the courthouse for the common good.
Elofson’s tenure as presiding judge also saw the court wrestle with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to slow its spread by closing many government functions. Elofson said the courts needed to remain open as people were sitting in jail with cases that needed to be resolved — domestic violence orders and other matters that could not wait until the pandemic abated.
“Life goes on. Human issues go on,” Elofson said.
Instead, the court shifted to online proceedings, with people and some of the attorneys appearing electronically, while the judge and clerks were in the courtroom behind plexiglass barriers to maintain social distancing.
The court resumed in-person trials under Elofson’s watch, with jury selection taking place at the Yakima SunDome and the regular courtroom gallery converted into a socially-spaced jury box.
Judge Richard Bartheld, who succeeded Elofson as presiding judge, said Elofson was someone who was able to talk to everybody, and worked to educate county officials on the needs of the court system.
“He’s leaving difficult shoes to fill,” Bartheld said.
One of the high-profile trials Elofson presided over was that of John Munzanreder, who was found guilty of murdering his wife, Cynthia Kelley-Munzanreder, in a Union Gap movie theatre parking lot in 2013.
Munzanreder was sentenced to 28 years in prison.
Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb said at Elfoson’s retirement ceremony that there were times during the trial when he second-guessed what he and his detectives would do, but he said Elofson’s decisions in the cases validated the work they put into the case.
But Elofson is best known for his work with the county’s drug court, where defendants with substance abuse issues can go into treatment and have their criminal charges dropped completely. While he was not the first to preside over the court, he has left an indelible mark on it.
Every Tuesday, Elofson would monitor court participants’ progress in their treatment program, praising those who were sticking with the program ad admonishing and encouraging those who struggled.
“I never lose sight of the fact that they are in the fight,” Elofson said. “I’m not in the fight, but I’ll support them, I’ll kick them in the butt when they need it. They make the achievement, and they let me come along for the ride.”
And when people do graduate from the program, Elofson comes off the bench to hand them their certificate and give them a hug. He said Reukauf, who had previously handled the court, told him that it was important to have that personal touch with court participants.
Cozzetto, who with a couple other court graduates came to Elofson’s retirement ceremony to thank him for how he changed their lives, said he had to admit to a couple slips in sobriety during his time with Elofson, but he said the judge taught him the value of being honest and owning up to the mistakes.
While Elofson is retiring, he said he plans to stay involved in the community, through serving on boards and possibly getting involved in private arbitration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.