A Yakima man accused of firing at a Yakima apartment building will spend almost two years in prison.
Julian Jay Castillo, 21, entered an Alford plea in June to second-degree assault in connection with the July 2020 incident. At his June 14 sentencing hearing, Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced him to nine months on the assault charge, with a 12-month deadly weapons enhancement, according to court documents.
Castillo’s plea allows him to maintain his innocence while admitting that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him had he gone to trial.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped two first-degree assault charges and a single charge of drive-by shooting.
Castillo’s accomplice, Zachary Jon Jackson, was previously sentenced to slightly more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance to Castillo. In his plea statement, Jackson admitted to giving Castillo a ride to help him elude arrest.
Police were called to the apartments at 221 E. E St. around 1:30 a.m. July 29, 2020, for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen leaving the area after the gunfire, according to court documents,
At the apartment, officers said there were four bullet holes in the outside of one apartment, with one bullet hole in a bedroom wall inches above the mattress, court documents said.
A Yakima police officer stopped the SUV at North Ninth Street and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where four people in the vehicle were detained, court documents said. Prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against a woman in the car.
A then-15-year-old boy was also arrested with them, but prosecutors dismissed the case against him without prejudice due to a need for further investigation. They reserved the right to refile the charge.
When Castillo got out of the rear driver’s side passenger seat of the vehicle, officers heard a metal object hit the ground and found a spent shell casing, documents said.
Officers also found eight 9mm shell casings and a red hat at the intersection of North Third and East G streets, about a block north of the shooting site where witnesses told police they saw an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle shortly after hearing shots fired, according to court documents.
