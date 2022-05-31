Access to North First Street in Yakima from I-82 both directions, U.S. 12 eastbound, and State Route 823 southbound is closed because of police activity, according to a 5:21 a.m. news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
Yakima police exchanged gunfire with a suspect at First Street and Bartlett early Tuesday morning, YPD said on its Twitter account. After identifying a stolen car, police approached a suspect who fled and fired at them, police said. Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, and the suspect was arrested a short while later.
No officers were injured and the suspect was in critical condition early this morning, police said. Officials plan to provide more information later Tuesday morning.
There is no estimated time for access to reopen.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
