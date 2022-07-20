Prosecutors have charged a 75-year-old Yakima woman with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver it.
Yakima police arrested Carma Lee Salazar while investigating a drug overdose death at a Scenic Drive home July 12.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office is awaiting the autopsy and toxicology results before deciding whether to charge Salazar with a drug homicide in the man’s death.
Police went to the home in the 5800 block of Scenic Drive shortly before 7 a.m. for an unattended death. Officers found that a 55-year-old man, identified in court documents as Clinton McMurray Sr., had died of an apparent overdose, with four blue pills marked “M-30” near his body, according to court documents
While the pills appeared to look like Oxycodone, police said they are commonly laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid.
McMurray’s son showed officers a phone number for the suspect in his father’s phone, and as an officer copied the number, he accidentally called it, court documents said.
When a woman answered the phone, McMurray’s son got on the line and asked her if he could get some pills. The woman told him she would have to make some calls and get back to him, according to court documents.
The woman, later identified as Salazar, called back a few minutes later and said she could sell him four pills for $170 and that she was coming over, court documents said. Salazar arrived 20 minutes later and was taken into custody, according to court documents. When she was arrested, officers said they found a small baggie in her pocket with five blue pills identical to the ones found at the scene.
She was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and delivery of fentanyl. She was released July 14 after posting $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned July 27.
