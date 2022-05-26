Kent Anton Hewitt, 18, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of a 14-year-old.
Hewitt was sentenced in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday after the victim’s family members addressed Judge Richard H. Bartheld.
Hewitt pleaded guilty to shooting Charlie Taylor with a shotgun on Sept. 14, 2020. Taylor was shot at a home in the 1100 block of Willow Street in Yakima and died at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, court documents said. The documents identified Hewitt and Taylor as Norteño gang members.
Witnesses told investigators that Hewitt was playing with a shotgun and had been told to put it down when it went off, hitting Taylor in the leg. Officers found the gun hidden in the house’s attic, while the car used to drive Taylor to the hospital was left in Wapato, court documents said.
Detectives identified Hewitt from surveillance video footage, a probable cause affidavit said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said Hewitt, who was 17 years old at the time, would have been tried as a juvenile if the charge was second-degree manslaughter. She said first-degree charges and trial as an adult were recommended because Hewitt had previously exhausted all rehabilitation efforts in the juvenile justice center.
Hewitt’s prior convictions include third-degree theft, drug possession, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief.
Defense attorney Christopher Swaby said during the sentencing portion of the hearing that he didn’t want to breach the agreement reached with the prosecution, but said he disagreed with putting someone who is still a child in prison.
Bartheld removed a deadly weapons enhancement from the manslaughter charge before Hewitt entered his plea Thursday at the request of Thorn and Swaby.
Comments from victim’s family
Taylor’s sisters Miranda Hawkins, Destiny Taylor and Crystal Taylor shared memories of their younger brother and the impact of his death on their family while addressing the court Thursday.
Destiny said Taylor was close with his family. One big challenge was seeing how his death affected Taylor’s nieces and nephews, she said.
“Charlie was the fun uncle and made them all feel special,” she said.
She said there are no words to describe losing a child, for their mother, or losing a family member.
“Our family feels the person responsible should be held responsible for their actions,” Destiny said.
Miranda said her brother had a spirit that could light up a room. He was always involved and a special person, she said.
“The lives of all who loved him will never be the same,” she said.
Hewitt apologized to Taylor’s family during the hearing.
“I’m sorry. I know that’s not going to help at all, but that’s all I can do,” he said. “Charlie was my friend. I didn’t want this to happen.”
Sentencing
Before issuing the sentence, Bartheld told the courtroom that the justice system right now is not working.
“When are people going to wake up?” he said, mentioning the 19 children and two teachers who were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
“You had no right to be wielding a firearm,” Bartheld told Hewitt, bringing the conversation back to the case.
“I see some hope in you, Mr. Hewitt, because you accepted responsibility,” Bartheld continued. “It’s still difficult to understand what was going through your head (the day of the shooting).”
Bartheld sentenced Hewitt to five years in prison with credit for time already served. Hewitt will have been in custody for two years come October.
Bartheld also sentenced Hewitt to three additional years of community custody upon release and a $600 fine. For community custody, Hewitt will be under strict supervision and must meet guidelines including no controlled substance use and no firearm or ammunition possession, Bartheld said.
“It’s our hope you will use your time constructively (and) become a good, responsible citizen,” Bartheld said.
