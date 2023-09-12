A 14-year-old boy was wounded in what Yakima police are describing as a gang-related drive-by shooting near Eisenhower High School Tuesday morning.
Police received reports of someone being shot in the 4100 block of West Arlington Avenue, just to the south of Eisenhower, at 8 a.m. Officers found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
The boy was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he is in surgery, Boyle said. He said the shooting was gang-related.
Investigators are reviewing video footage from the area, Boyle said, and are looking for a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu that was last seen heading west on West Arlington Avenue.
Whitney, Wilson, and Eisenhower schools were placed on lockdown, while Nob Hill was put into "secure and teach" status as a precautionary measure. The measures were lifted by 10 a.m., the school district said in an announcement.
"We are relieved to report that the situation has now been resolved," the announcement said. "Local law enforcement has given the all-clear, and all schools are transitioning back to normal operations."
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
