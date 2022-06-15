A 13-year-old gang member accused of a shooting that injured five at a downtown Cinco de Mayo event in Sunnyside was released from custody Wednesday after a judge determined police did not forward reports to defense attorneys in a timely manner.
Judge Ruth Reukauf released the boy with strict conditions to his parents Wednesday morning in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said the boy has only been granted release pending trial and that he will be prosecuted.
“Nothing’s changed in our prosecution,” he said. “We’re still going to aggressively prosecute the case.”
The boy is required to remain under parental supervision 24-7 without any access to weapons or drugs while awaiting trial, Brusic said.
Trial is scheduled to begin July 25, he said.
The shooting occurred May 6 in downtown Sunnyside while people were enjoying carnival rides, food and craft vendors and other festivities.
Rival gangs clashed at the event and a gang member opened fire on a rival gang member amid the festivities.
A 35-year-old Vancouver man was shot in the knee, and four children — one a 6-year-old girl — were shot as well. Police said none suffered life-threatening wounds.
Brusic said the case has been difficult to investigate from the outset.
“We were working with the Sunnyside Police Department nearly daily since the shooting happened,” he said. “These are very difficult investigations. There’s a lot of moving parts.”
