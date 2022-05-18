A 13-year-old Sunnyside boy is accused of shooting five people during Sunnyside’s Cinco de Mayo festival.
The 13-year-old, who Sunnyside police described as a Sureño gang member, is being held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of five counts of first-degree assault in connection with the May 6 incident.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf granted a prosecutor’s request for $500,000 bail.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter described the shooting as a “significant threat to public safety” and said he would have asked for a $1 million bail if not for the suspect’s age.
“It is a gang-related shooting, in the middle of a crowd of people at the Cinco de Mayo festival,” Porter said. “The entire festival was shut down because of the shooting.”
The shooting took place on Friday night of the three-day festival. The Yakima Latino Art Rally in Wapato was also halted as a result of the shooting.
Porter said the gun the suspect is alleged to have used has yet to be found and is believed to have been discarded at a grocery store in Sunnyside, further adding to the concern for public safety.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects before formal charges are filed, or name suspects tried in juvenile court.
A witness told Sunnyside police that he saw the suspect and other Sureño gang members who were laughing and looking at a group dressed in red attire at the festival, according to a probable cause affidavit. Then, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the group wearing red and opened fire, the affidavit said.
Red is a color police say is typically associated with Norteño street gangs.
Five people were hit, including a 35-year-old man who was struck in the leg and sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, a 12-year-old boy hit in the bottom lip and tongue, a 6-year-old girl hit in the lower leg, and two boys, ages 16 and 14, who were shot in the legs, the affidavit said.
The 16- and 14-year-old had possible gang connections, the affidavit said.
A Sunnyside police officer who was at the Safeway saw the suspect get picked up by his mother from the store after the shooting, the affidavit said.
A search of the suspect’s home found clothing similar to what he was wearing at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.
The suspect’s mother, who appeared in court by Zoom, told Reukauf that her son had been home since the shooting and would not go out.
Reukauf said should the suspect be able to post bail, he will need to be under constant adult supervision.
“I don’t have that kind of money,” the suspect’s mother said.
