Federal officials are still looking for most of the firearms that were stolen from a state wildlife building in Yakima in 2022.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of more than a dozen stolen weapons.
Alexander Scott Stevens, 31, of Yakima was sentenced to seven years in prison in April after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms in connection with the Jan. 2, 2022, break-in at the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife regional office near Tahoma Cemetery.
Stevens broke through a wall in the building and took 18 firearms and a suppressor from the evidence holding room. Stevens blamed the crime on his methamphetamine addiction, which he funded through burglaries.
The ATF was the investigating agency in the case due to the number of firearms stolen, but ATF officials said only one has been recovered. The suppressor and 17 guns, including a variant on the AK-47 rifle, a double-barreled black powder muzzle loader and assorted bolt-action and semiautomatic rifles are missing, according to an ATF release, but agents believe they are still in the Yakima area.
Anyone with information about the firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888- 283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.