Assaults are on the rise in Yakima, and a change in the way domestic violence incidents are reported has shed light on the prevalence of intimate partner violence in Yakima homes.
But overall, crime in general has been on the decline in Yakima since 2015, according to data from the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
City data for 2018-21 comes from the Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Dashboard, and city data for 2015-17 was provided by Yakima Police Department Chief Matt Murray. Yakima County data for 2015-21 was obtained through a public records request to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Intimate partner violence data comes from the police department’s Intimate Partner Violence Dashboard. The visualizations in this report were created using data tools in Microsoft Power BI.
Major crimes reported annually in the city of Yakima and unincorporated Yakima County have trended down over the last seven years, and 2021 had the lowest number of total crimes since 2015 in both jurisdictions.
A total of 3,603 major crimes were reported in Yakima in 2021, according to the Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Dashboard. The 2021 total was about 6% lower than the 3,845 total major crimes reported in 2018 and about 35% lower than the 5,527 total major crimes reported in 2015.
In unincorporated Yakima County, 2021’s total of 2,132 major crimes was about 14% lower than the 2,486 total major crimes reported in 2018 and about 16% lower than the 2,535 total major crimes reported in 2015, according to data from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The numbers don’t include incidents that happened in municipalities outside of Yakima but within the county.
Burglaries, robberies and thefts have also trended down since 2015 in both jurisdictions, though there was a spike in robberies in 2020.
Yakima Police Chief Murray also said the lower theft numbers might not be accurate.
“We shifted during COVID, and now because we have such low staffing numbers, we have really pushed people to report online,” Murray said. “I can’t prove it, but I suspect some of this drop is people are like, ‘I’m not doing that.’”
Auto thefts have trended down in the city — Murray said auto thefts are nearly always reported — but have fluctuated at the county level. There were 284 auto theft incidents in the unincorporated county in 2021 and 573 in Yakima.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said the perception of crime is as important as the numbers.
“We have to tailor our efforts to what people feel is happening,” he said. “If people don’t feel safe, they don’t feel safe.”
He also said it’s unlikely that there is more crime happening in the city than in the county, as the overall numbers show. It’s just more crimes being reported, he said.
“A lot of crimes go unreported in the county,” Udell said. “If you don’t call, no one else is in close proximity to make the call for you, so it doesn’t get reported.”
Assaults and homicides
Assaults in Yakima have been trending up since 2015. The data shows an overall increase of 15% from 2015 to 2021, but a dip in 2018 made for a sharper increase over the last three years.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, the department recorded 258, 272 and 278 assaults, respectively. Assaults dipped to 194 in 2018, which was about 30% lower than the previous year.
From 2018 to 2021, the number of assaults increased by about 53%. There were 297 assaults reported in 2021, 302 assaults reported in 2020 and 247 assaults reported in 2017.
Assaults have been trending down steadily in the county since 2015. There were 465 assaults reported in 2021 compared with 581 assaults reported in 2015, a decrease of 20%, according to data from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Murray said assaults, not homicides, are the best indicator for violent crime levels. And assault numbers, which include domestic assaults, are up, he said.
He said it is difficult to meaningfully track homicide trends because of the smaller overall number, especially compared to assaults.
Homicides “don’t really tell the story, in my opinion, because two or three really would swing it a large, large proportion,” Murray said. “Now, is 12 homicides too many? Absolutely. I’m not trying to minimize homicide. What I’m trying to say is it may not be the best overall measurement of violent crime.”
Homicide numbers have fluctuated over the past seven years. Yakima Police Department’s 2021 total of 11 homicides is the third highest in the set, behind 15 homicides in 2017 and 16 in 2018.
The Major Crimes Dashboard reported 12 homicides in 2021, but 11 is the correct number, according to Murray and county Coroner Jim Curtice. Officials are still considering the details of one incident to determine how it should be reported, Murray said, which is why the total doesn’t match.
The lowest number of homicides in the set, seven, was recorded in 2015.
Of Yakima’s homicides in 2021, four were gang-related and three fell into the category of domestic violence.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigated four homicides in unincorporated Yakima County 2021, two of which were domestic violence-related and one which was gang-related. There were 24 total homicides in Yakima County in 2021, which includes totals from municipalities outside of Yakima.
Domestic violence data and response
Prior to June 2021, the Yakima Police Department was not tracking intimate partner violence.
Murray said the definition of domestic incidents in Washington is much broader than the definition in many other states. Altercations between any family or household members are considered domestic, he said, meaning they could be between a couple, roommates, parents, siblings or cousins.
But intimate partner violence is dramatically different and needs to be tracked separately from all domestic incidents, Murray said.
Since the data collection changed in June, 1,464 intimate partner incidents have been reported on the police department’s Intimate Partner Violence Dashboard. There have been between 99 and 194 incidents each month. Eight new incidents were reported in the first three days of March.
The types of incidents included in that count range from physical assault to verbal arguments, property damage to threats of injury or harm. As of Thursday, the dashboard reported 52 incidents where a weapon was used, 58 strangulations and 895 verbal-only incidents.
The YWCA reported receiving more than 10,000 calls related to intimate partner violence each year.
According to Murray, Yakima is second in the state for the number of domestic incidents. The city of about 97,000 people has more incidents overall than Seattle and Tacoma, Murray said, but fewer than Spokane, which has the highest number in the state.
Udell said Yakima County’s rate of domestic incidents is higher than the state and federal averages.
“It’s part of a daily shift,” he said.
County data was not available for 2021, but the county recorded more than 3,000 domestic violence incidents each year from 2015 to 2020, according to data sourced from the state Department of Social and Health Services and available on www.yakimavalleytrends.org.
Community partners and law enforcement officials are using new tactics to try to reduce the number of intimate partner incidents and identify patterns of behavior that could lead to a fatality.
The Yakima Police Department has established a separate unit to handle domestic violence crimes, employed a focused-deterrence model to keep offenders from reoffending, and developed a lethality assessment to spot warning signs that violence could escalate.
A coalition made up of the police, prosecutors, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the Yakima School District and the YWCA has also formed to discuss domestic violence issues and how to reduce the crime. The coalition meets monthly, and a smaller group meets daily to review the most recent domestic violence incidents.
Gang violence intervention, prevention
Murray estimated there were 300 gang incidents in 2021 in Yakima.
The county did not provide an estimate for the number of gang incidents annually. Udell said he didn’t have an estimate because there isn’t a way to distinguish gang incidents from other incidents in the office’s general reporting. Gang incidents include violent crime and property crime, he said.
Udell said much of the violent crime in Yakima County is driven by gangs and drugs.
Murray said gang crime is an important issue in Yakima, but it shouldn’t be the only focus.
“If you were to ask which is the bigger problem, the numbers clearly say domestic violence,” Murray said. “I think they’re both a problem. But the conversation is almost always solely around gang violence, and I don’t know that that’s fair or appropriate.”
The police department’s goal is to reduce all violent crime, he said.
Still, local policing agencies and community partners have developed programs dealing with gangs.
The Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have joined to create a task force dedicated to reducing gang violence.
Murray said the area is also using a scoring system model to identify the people in Yakima who are the most likely to either shoot or be shot at using details from past incidents. The police focus on those with the highest number of points, he said.
“We tell those kids or gang members, ‘we know who you are, we know what you’re doing, and we are going to put all of our resources into stopping you,’” he said, “‘But if you’re willing to stop shooting, this group over here — and it’s called the WAY program — will work with you.’”
The Walk About Yakima program, led by the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, is aimed at reducing gang-related gun violence in Yakima County by providing direct intervention to individuals who are most vulnerable to being killed or incarcerated because of gun violence or gang activity.
Murray said the model also identifies a middle group of individuals who could benefit from early intervention before they get into the higher group.
“What we’d want to do is get a group or nonprofit involved with them so that they can start that conversation and try to, before they get too far, get them going somewhere else,” Murray said.
The Dispute Resolution Center has another program called the Gang Reduction Intervention Task force, or GRIT, which focuses on building a network of community partners to support students, young people and families with avoiding gang membership and influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.