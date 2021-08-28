Crews working the Schneider Springs Fire spent Saturday strengthening the southern perimeter of the fire.
As winds have shifted, fire activity has increased in the southeast corner of the fire, which has been burning 18 miles northwest of Naches since Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire grew 1,709 acres to 76,764 acres from Friday to Saturday, an area almost 4.5 times the size of the city of Yakima. The fire is currently 8% contained.
Reggie Bray, an operations section chief on the fire, said crews will continue to set controlled fires along the southeast corner, a move that deprives the main fire of fuel and strengthens containment lines.
Bray said in a briefing on the fire’s Facebook page that crews were going to set backburn fires along the southwest part of the fire with the hope of securing that area by Saturday afternoon.
Crews are also monitoring activity on the northwest side of the fire, connecting fire lines along the Bumping River and Naches River corridors, as well as finishing up hose installations in the area. Bray said firefighters are also continuing to assess structures in the area to ensure that nothing has been missed.
As of Saturday, 695 people are assigned to fighting the fire. Among them is a crew of 15 firefighters from Puerto Rico. A video on the Schneider Springs Fire’s Facebook page explains that the team worked at a fire in Oregon and was transferred to assist with Schneider Springs.
As of Saturday evening, Washington State of Ecology’s air-quality alert remains in effect until noon Monday because of smoke from the fire, which is expected to increase pollution to unhealthy levels.
There were no changes in evacuation orders Saturday, with Bumping River Road at a Level 3, meaning that people in the area must leave immediately. A Level 2 warning, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, is in place for State Route 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. Highway 12, while a Level 1 order is in place for U.S. Highway 12 from the SR410 junction to Tieton River Road.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave., in Yakima.
Parts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the state’s Oak Creek Wildlife Unit are closed because of the fire.