Searchers from Kittitas and Yakima counties are combing the mountains near Cliffdell for a Seattle deputy fire chief who is missing.
Jay Schreckengost last contacted his family Tuesday and said he was leaving a rented cabin at the Squaw Rock Resort that day and that he was hunting elk, according to the Yakima and Kittitas County sheriff’s offices. His family called the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office when Schreckengost failed to check in that evening, Kittitas County officials say.
Yakima County search-and-rescue teams began searching the area, and Schreckengost’s truck was found in Kittitas County, said Yakima County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort.
The truck was found north of State Route 410 on a U.S. Forest Service Road in Kittitas County, and search efforts are centered on that area, said Kittitas County sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett.
More than 50 people are involved in the search, and Yakima County is assisting with a drone aircraft, Schilperoort said. Yakima County’s mobile command center is also on site.
Whitsett said the search area is cold, wet and muddy, and snow is expected Friday.
Schreckengost has experience in outdoor survival and had proper clothes, food, water and equipment for the backcountry, according to authorities.
The Seattle Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that a group of firefighters were joining the search effort.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center at 509-925-8534.
