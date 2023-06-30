The Roza Creek Fire could be turned over to local firefighters to manage by this weekend.
As of Friday morning, the fire burning in the Roza Creek area in the Yakima River Canyon was 75% contained, an increase from 30% Thursday evening after wind blew embers across containment lines.
The fire remains at 486 acres, and people should expect to see smoke plumes rising from the area as the blaze reaches unburned islands of fuel within the containment lines, said Ben Shearer, spokesperson for the incident management team working the fire.
Most of the land in the area is managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the state Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Crews were planning to extend containment lines Friday, and Shearer said the plan was to return the fire to local fire agencies for management this weekend.
As of Friday morning, five crews, six fire engines and four bulldozers were working the fire, Shearer said, and no aircraft were being deployed.
A Level 1 evacuation order remains in effect for the area east of the Yakima River, meaning that people should be aware of the fire conditions.
Fire officials said the weather is expected to be hot, and people should observe restrictions on campfires and fireworks.
