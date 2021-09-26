Firefighters continue to make progress on the Schneider Springs Fire, getting it 43% contained by Sunday morning, according to a Forest Service news release.
That’s a 5% gain over Saturday morning’s reported containment of 38%.
The lightning-caused fire that began Aug. 4 has scorched 107,072 acres about 18 miles northwest of Naches but cooperating weather Sunday allowed crews to continue strengthening fire lines, remove unburned fuels and keep structures safe.
Crews reinforced containment lines along the 1706 Road near Edgar Rock to American Ridge and the American River as well as the State Route 410 corridor near Cliffdell, the release said.
Firefighters also began retrieving equipment in areas where the fire is contained, with road and repair working continuing across the fire area, the release said.
There are no evacuation notices in effect, the release said.
Closures remain in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands. Closure information can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/okawen/alerts-notices.
Campfire restrictions remain in place for Washington Department of Natural Resource lands. More information about campfires can be found at https://tinyurl.com/WADNR-lands-reopen.
A temporary flight restriction, including the use of drones, has been enacted to protect aircraft fighting the fire.
Ten crews, 24 engines, two dozers, two aircraft and 14 other pieces of heavier equipment are being used to battle the blaze.
