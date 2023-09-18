Yakima County Fire District No. 5 crews were mopping up the remains of a brush fire that started Sunday afternoon on the 700 block of East Wapato Road.
Tanya Gaston, an administrative assistant for the fire district, said the 25-acre fire was contained Sunday night. Fire crews were mopping up the fire's interior on Monday morning.
No structure damage was reported, and the cause wasn't given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.