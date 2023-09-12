Firefighters are responding to two brush fires in the Yakima River Canyon north of Selah.
The fires started just after noon. As of 6 p.m., the Roza Slope fire was 400 acres, and South Slope fire was estimated at 700 acres, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management
A local Type 3 incident command team has been mobilized and will assume management of the fires on Wednesday morning, the release said.
Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notices are in place for the canyon and Selah Creek Road, officials said.
Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Jessa Lewis said utility crews would be shutting down power lines in the canyon that are threatened by the fire.
Helicopters, air tankers and FireBoss aircraft were on scene, along with firefighters from Selah, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, DNR and the Bureau of Land Management.
State Route 821 through the canyon reopened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
This story is developing and will be updated.
