Firefighters are responding to two brush fires in the Yakima River Canyon north of Selah.
The fires started just after noon. The Roza Slope fire is to the north, and South Slope fire is to the south. As of 4 p.m., both fires were 400 acres, according to Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Jessa Lewis. They were not contained.
She said utility crews would be shutting down power lines in the canyon that are threatened by the fire.
Helicopters, air tankers and FireBoss aircraft were on scene, along with firefighters from Selah, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, DNR and the Bureau of Land Management.
Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notices are in place for the Burbank Creek area.
State Route 821 through the canyon was closed northbound between Selah and Ellensburg was closed in both directions as of 3 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The road is closed just north of Sundown M Ranch.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.