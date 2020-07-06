A fast-moving wildfire in Grant County is affecting travel and smoke may be visible in parts of the Yakima Valley.
The Saddle Mountain Fire, which started just after 1 p.m. Monday, has grown to 1,400 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center. People traveling on State Route 26 east of Royal City should be aware of smoke and use caution, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.
More than 100 firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are on the ground fighting the fire, with aircraft en route.
The Sheriff's Office said the fire is burning in an unpopulated area of the mountains. No homes are threatened, and there are no evacuation notices.
Yakima County Fire District 5 said the smoke may be visible over the ridge northeast of Sunnyside.
Fire District 5 and Yakama Nation Fire Management also responded to a 150 acre fire north of White Swan on Sunday afternoon.