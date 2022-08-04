Lower Yakima Valley crews are battling a brush fire west of Wapato that’s threatening a handful of homes in the area.
Crews are on scene, creating fire breaks to contain the blaze that blackened fields between homes just west of Campbell Road and Pansy Lane.
A passerby stopped and used a foldout shovel to stop part of the fire that was nearing a home north of Pansy Lane before a firefighter showed up to help.
Crews were concentrated on the southeastern edge of the blaze. Firefighters had trouble accessing the area at first because of a heavy Yakama Tribal Police presence in the area. They had someone detained in the area, said Yakima County Fire District 5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam.
Tribal Police are the ones who called in the fire, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.