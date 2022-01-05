Icy roads and intoxicants kept area law enforcement agencies somewhat busy over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.
The Washington State Patrol handled 31 collisions in the Yakima region on Monday alone and made 33 arrests for driving under the influence over both weekends, according to state patrol data.
The Yakima region includes the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.
Of the 31 collisions, 11 were in Yakima and eight in Grandview, the state patrol said.
The state patrol made 23 arrests for driving under the influence over both holiday weekends, with 13 in Yakima and two in Grandview. There were two in Walla Walla and six in the Tri Cities, the data showed.
Numbers weren’t much different in 2020, with the State Patrol making 29 DUI arrests with 14 of them in the Yakima Valley, the state patrol said.
Yakima police were the busiest with collisions this year with 66 over both holiday weekends, according to YPD data.
The department also made 10 DUI arrests with two involving collisions over the same weekends.
In 2020, YPD handled 60 collisions and nine DUIs with one resulting in a crash during the holidays, according to the data.
The past two years were very similar with no clear explanation as to why, said Capt. Shawn Boyle.
“The numbers always go up and down it seems like, with no way to pinpoint the reasoning,” he said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office handled 20 collisions through both weekends with three DUI arrests over the Christmas weekend, according to sheriff’s office data.
In 2020, the sheriff’s office handled 44 crashes and the same number of DUIs over the two holiday weekends, the data showed.
(1) comment
USA ='s alcoholic nation. Alcohol induces drunkenness. The war on opiates is misguided if compared to alcohol. But drunks have a way of picking on quiet people in pain. So now people are just getting drunker. The media is choked full of ads to encourage drinking. It is no mystery at all.
