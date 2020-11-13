A longtime member of the Naches Fire Department was killed in a crash between his motorized scooter and a town-owned pickup truck Thursday.
Scott Lounsbury, 55, was identified by the Yakima County Coroner's Office as the driver who was killed in the crash at the intersection of Sinclair Avenue and East Second Street.
The fire department’s website states that Lounsbury was the department’s photographer.
Fire Chief Alan Baird described Lounsbury as “an icon” in the small Upper Valley town.
“If you painted a picture of Naches, he was always part of the landscape,” Baird recalled. “His family has been a mainstay of Naches for decades.”
Lounsbury was riding on a motorized scooter when he turned into the path of a town-owned pickup driven by a town employee around 2:40 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Lounsbury was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where he died, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash. No further information was available Friday.