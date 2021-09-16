A car crash at 7:35 a.m. on I-82 near Prosser at milepost 85 has blocked all eastbound traffic, causing a 3-mile back up, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.
Eastbound lanes will be opened shortly, though traffic may be stalled as state patrol clears the backlog of cars.
WSP, fire and WSDOT are on scene. According to Washington State Patrol, the crash involved a van versus a semi-truck, and Life Flight has been called in for one of the occupants of the passenger vehicle, who is in serious condition.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
