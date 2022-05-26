State Route 821 is closed Thursday following a collision on the road winding through the Yakima River Canyon.
The crash caused a serious injury, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation.
The northbound lane is closed near Yakima at milepost 3 and the southbound lane is closed near Ellensburg at milepost 24.
WSDOT said the route will remain closed until further notice and only local traffic is allowed through the closure points.
