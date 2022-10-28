Crafters and other vendors are sought for a Nov. 19 bazaar that will raise funds for a Naches toddler and his family as he battles two kinds of cancer.
Along with the Fight for Tahner fundraiser bazaar on Nov. 19 in Selah, Dani Hall also seeks donations from the community for a silent auction. Both efforts will support 18-month-old Tahner Heintz, his parents Zach Heintz and Karlie Reynolds and his older brother Skyelar Heintz as they navigate the staggering emotional and financial costs of doing all they can to support Tahner in his fight to beat ALL leukemia and AML leukemia.
The bazaar and silent auction are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Elks Club, 318 Golf Course Loop Road, Selah.
Tahner was 7 months old when first diagnosed with cancer. His family spent 56 weeks in Seattle and thought they were about to get to come home, Hall said in an email. But in the last few weeks they learned that not only had Tahner's original cancer come back, doctors detected a new cancer.
"It's spread to his spine. Now they're back in Seattle" for many more chemotherapy treatments and radiation, Hall said. And Tahner faces a bone marrow transplant as well, she added.
"Our ultimate goal is to make it so mom and dad can be together," Hall said. "We want to keep the family together (and) to alleviate the expenses so mom and dad can be together."
Hall is also working on other fundraising efforts. They include donation boxes at High Country Coffee Co. at 103 W. Fremont Ave. in Selah and Simply Kids, at 910 Summitview Ave. Suite 3A in Yakima.
There's also a Dec. 17 raffle for a seven-day stay in Kihei, Maui, which was donated. Raffle tickets are $25 each and available at Simply Kids and by contacting Hall directly at danirphillips@yahoo.com. They will also be available at these events:
• A fundraiser for Tahner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Apple State Power Sports & Apple State Harley-Davidson, 1707 N. First St., Yakima.
• The Tupperware booth of the West Valley Winter Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at West Valley Missionary Church, 11107 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima.
• The Tupperware booth of the Holy Redeemer Church Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at 1707 S. Third Ave., Yakima.
