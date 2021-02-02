The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed most of its trails Tuesday due to melting snow and mud.
Only the main Cowiche Canyon trail will remain open. All others will close for a few days, including the Uplands/Scenic and Summitview trailheads, as well as Snow Mountain Ranch.
Trails at Rocky Top, which is managed by the Single Track Alliance of Yakima, will stay closed until March 1. The conservancy plans to check trail conditions daily and open them as soon as possible without risk of long-term damage.
Updates can be found at cowichecanyon.org.