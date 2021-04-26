Last year was rough for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
As coronavirus restrictions closed off most places people would go to get away, many took to the trails around Yakima County, including those running through Cowiche Canyon. And they left the place worse than they found it.
But this year, thanks to efforts by the conservancy to remove trash as well as educate users who may not be well-versed in outdoor ethics, things are starting to looking better.
“The trails are in better shape,” said Cy Philbrick, the conservancy’s education and community outreach coordinator. “The users are taking better care of the trails.”
Likewise, the executive director of the Yakima Greenway Foundation said the cycling/walking path running from Union Gap to Naches appears to be in good shape, with volunteers from around the community helping keep the area clean.
Last spring, many public lands were shut down as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Places like the Greenway and Cowiche Canyon remained open, giving people a recreational outlet close to home.
That led to more people on the trails, and many of them left behind more than footprints. Litter ranged from water bottles and fast-food restaurant cups to bags of animal waste.
People also strayed off the trails, making their own paths through the delicate environment in the canyon, Philbrick said.
To combat the problem, the conservancy, which owns 2,300 acres of land in the area and maintains about 30 miles of trails in the canyon and at Snow Mountain Ranch, organized two teams.
The Clean Trails Team consists of volunteers who go out to clean up trash on the trail. Philbrick said about a dozen people have taken on the task and work as their schedules permit.
“We’re grateful we had people step up to do it,” Philbrick said.
The other team, the Trail Ambassadors, tries to head off problems on the trail in a friendly way. About two dozen trained volunteers go on the trails and encourage people to follow Leave No Trace rules and the conservancy’s trail guidelines, as well as keep an eye on things going on.
“Those folks are spending their time on the trail thanking people for using the trail well, staying on the trail and picking up dog poop,” Philbrick said.
So far, it appears that it is working, based on the decline in litter and people going off trails in the area.
There was a disheartening setback in February, when a vandal knocked down and drove over a sign kiosk at the Summitview trailhead. Jason Moore of Jkte LLC repaired the sign, reinforcing it with steel braces, and reinstalled it in April, Philbrick said.
At the Greenway, things were busy last year, and Greenway Foundation Executive Director Kellie Connaughton expects this to be a busy year as well with users, volunteers and crews keeping the paths clean and in repair.
“We were cleaning up all through COVID,” Connaughton said. “We were able to remove a lot of (homeless) campers, and the trails are open.”
Recently, volunteers, including residents of Camp Hope, participated in a cleanup along the trail to remove garbage and the remains of homeless encampments.
She’s planning a survey later this season to determine how many people are using the trail.
This year, Connaughton said a new playground opened at Sarg Hubbard Park, replacing one that was destroyed by fire last year, and the new playground at Rotary Park should be finished by the end of June.
The Greenway also had youth fishing at Sarg Hubbard Park, with 650 people participating. The Adult Gap 2 Gap is set for June.