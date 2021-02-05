The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy plans to reopen its trails on Saturday, so long as the ground continues to dry out.
Trails at Snow Mountain Ranch and all around Cowiche Canyon closed temporarily because of a high risk of long-term damage from heavy mud and snow melt. In a release on Friday, the conservancy asked users to use caution and turn around if they see heavy mud on the trails.
Rocky Top, which is maintained by the Single Track Alliance of Yakima, remains closed until March 1. The main trail through Cowiche Canyon has stayed open.