The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy plans to reopen trails that were closed because of mud starting Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
A closure to protect muddy trails from long-term damage began on Feb. 8 at the Cowiche Canyon Uplands and Snow Mountain Ranch. The conservancy said some areas might remain muddy and advised users to go through the mud rather than around it to avoid widening trails and killing plants.
Trails at Rocky Top will remain closed until April 1.
