The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closed most of its trails once again after significant snowmelt over the weekend.
Trails and trailheads at the Cowiche Canyon Uplands and Snow Mountain Ranch will close until further notice to protect the trails from long-term damage. The main Cowiche Canyon trail will remain open and the Rocky Top trails, which are managed by the Single Track Alliance of Yakima, will stay closed until March 1.
For updates, follow Cowiche Canyon Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram for updates, or go to cowichecanyon.org.