Crews have gained 80% containment of the Cow Canyon Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches and 90% containment of the Vantage Highway fire 5 miles outside of Vantage.
Cooler temperatures expected this weekend and near containment of both fires will see suppression efforts tapering over this evening, according to Thursday fire updates from Northwest Incident Command Team 12.
The incident command team is preparing to hand over management of the Cow Canyon Fire to the state Department of Natural Resources by Friday morning.
The fire began Aug. 3 and has consumed 5,832 acres and destroyed two homes, one cabin and 11 outbuildings through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas counties.
A crew of 159 personnel with five hand crews, seven engines, two dozers and four water tenders were battling the blaze Thursday.
Temperatures are expected in the 80s in the area Thursday, with a cold front moving through Pacific Northwest on Saturday bringing lower temperatures with gusty winds, the update said.
Mopping up
Crews plan to continue mopping up and repairing fire lines. Demobilization is underway as fire equipment is being removed from control lines, roads and staging areas. The incident command team will remain on standby in the event of new flareups.
Some local Department of Natural Resources firefighters and engines will remain to patrol the fire.
Demobilization also is occurring on the Vantage Highway Fire, which has engulfed 30,659 acres as of Thursday morning.
A crew of 154 personnel with two hand crews, five engines and one dozer had been fighting that fire.
Closures
Some Cow Canyon closures remain in Yakima County. North Wenas Road is closed at Maloy Road and Maloy and Audubon roads are closed for with access only to local residents. The entire Wenas Wildlife Area, Umptanum Falls and Manastash Ridge Trail remain closed.
In Kittitas County, Cove Road south of Manastash Road, and Umptanum Road south of Shushuskin Ridge Road remain closed. Manastash Road is now open.
Vantage closures: The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed to protect public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.