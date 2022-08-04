Smoke from the Cow Canyon Fire 10 miles north of Naches sends up a plume of smoke on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. This photo was taken 15 miles east of Ellensburg. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp.
Contributed by Mary Morgan
Smoke from the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas Valley rises above the southern end of Kittitas County Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The fire has burned 100 acres.
Courtesy photo/Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
An MD-87 air tanker flies over the Cow Canyon Fire burning near Wenas Barbecue Flats Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Ten aircraft, ranging from jet tankers to helicopters, are deployed on the fire.
A wildfire burning in the Wenas area north of Naches has prompted evacuations in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as well as the closure of the Wenas Wildlife Area.
The Cow Canyon Fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wenas Barbecue Horse Flats Camp and grew to 1,500 acres as of 4 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
DNR spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said Thursday morning that crews had the area around the horse camp under control, but the fire, spurred by wind and hot, dry conditions, jumped Wenas Road and was burning in heavy timber north of the area.
Cow Canyon Fire
Yakima County Office of Emergency Management issued Level 3 evacuation orders for the Audubon and Maloy roads area, meaning people had to evacuate immediately. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents south and west of Umptanum and Shuskin roads, including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
Several trucks pulling trailers with cattle were seen leaving the area Wednesday night. Evacuations notices in Yakima County only covered about 50 homes. As of midday Thursday, no structures were lost, and no one was injured, according to fire officials.
An emergency shelter has been established at the Selah Civic Center, and three people stayed there Wednesday night. The shelter also is open to residents who were displaced by an apartment fire in Selah on Tuesday night. Call the American Red Cross at 509-457-1690 for assistance. People also can stop by the shelter for coffee, meals, to charge their phones or meet with a caseworker.
A Level 2 evacuation notice, meaning people should be ready to move at a moment’s notice, are issued for the roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road, including Mellergard, Cove, Orrion, Mitchell and Strande roads, Blazing Sky, Cove and Victory lanes, Aspen Drive and Manastash Canyon (north and south of the road).
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing the entire Wenas Wildlife Area, including Manastash Trail, according to Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. The Lazy F Camp in the Manastash Canyon was evacuated in an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said.
Wednesday, ground and air crews were attacking the fire, with 10 aircraft ranging from helicopters to jet tankers dropping water and fire retardant.
Rodruck urged people to stay away from the area so they do not interfere with firefighting operations.
Thursday’s weather forecast calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and west winds 7-14 mph with gusts to 22 mph. Smoke will be visible throughout most of the Yakima Valley and may impact air quality.
