The COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College will be open Saturday to make up for two closures this week.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to ensure everyone who wants a test can get one, a news release said. It is at 810 S. 14th Ave., in a parking lot on the north side of campus.
The site has performed 3,460 tests since it opened two weeks ago, despite closures because of wildfire smoke.
COVID tests are free of charge and open to everyone, with or without identification.
This site is usually open Monday through Friday. It is a partnership between Yakima Valley Memorial, the University of Washington, SignalHealth, and YVC.
Sunnyside site
The hours of operation at the COVID-19 testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center will change Sunday.
The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District. On Tuesday, the site will operate from noon to 6 p.m.
The Sunnyside Community Center is at 1521 First St. in Sunnyside.
The health district encourages people to call 211 or visit Yakima County's website to find additional COVID-19 testing locations.
