COVID-19 tests and vaccines will continue to be available in Yakima County into the new year, county health officials announced Wednesday.
The testing site at Yakima Valley College in Yakima, 810 S. 14th Ave., will be open through the summer, health district Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach said during the board of health meeting.
The community center site in Sunnyside, 1521 S. First St., will be open through April, he said.
“As there is need, we’ll continue those two sites,” Ibach said.
The extension was made based on a commitment from the University of Washington lab that processes the tests, he said.
The YVC site has been testing an average of 150-200 people a day lately, with another 100 people tested at another site at State Fair Park in Yakima.
Funding provided by FEMA for local vaccination efforts has also been renewed, meaning vaccination clinics in Yakima County will be funded until April.
Finance manager Chase Porter said the renewal sets the health district up well financially for the first quarter of next year.
“That is excellent news that we’re going to have plenty of funding for any vaccination activities that we’re trying to do here,” Porter said.
Director Andre Fresco said the number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County is declining, but he encouraged people to remain cautious during the winter months.
The case and hospitalization rates have both seen a reduction since highs in September and October, according to the weekly data summary from the health district updated Tuesday.
There were 53 new cases reported Wednesday and 24 hospitalizations countywide. The transmission level remains high in Yakima County, according to the health district website. The case rate per 100,000 over two weeks has dropped to about 250 this week from an early-September peak of about 630. The vaccination rate for those 12 and up in Yakima County is 65%.
Omicron variant
The first case from the omicron variant, a new COVID-19 variant first identified by scientists in South Africa, was reported in the U.S. Wednesday in California.
Fresco said there is little information at this point about how easily the variant spreads or the severity of symptoms, but he said the health district will provide regular updates to the community.
“This is the reality of international travel,” Fresco said in the meeting. “We anticipate cases (in Yakima County) at some point.”
Fresco said the state Department of Health is prepared to identify the variant and determine its severity.
State epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said the state’s public health lab has a test to identify omicron cases.
Lindquist and state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah encouraged people to start a vaccine series or get a booster shot and continue to mask, test and social distance. Testing is especially important before and after travel, Shah said.
“One thing that is really important for us is that we have been doing all the right things as far as tools in the toolbox from a policy standpoint already,” Shah said. “We do want to make sure that people are following those restrictions or guidelines or requirements, whatever the case may be.”
Natural immunity
The health board also discussed vaccines and natural immunity Wednesday.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney called for a change in COVID-19 public health policies to consider natural immunity found in those who have tested positive for the virus.
Director Fresco said no one has discounted the value of natural immunity.
“It’s a tremendous gamble to become ill with something that could potentially kill you or hospitalize you or also allow you, unfortunately, to transmit at a higher rate,” Fresco said.
Board member Dr. Dave Atteberry echoed Fresco’s concerns, citing his own experience with a severe case of COVID-19.
“I had the vaccine after I had COVID,” Atteberry said. “There is no comparison between the peril of the two,” he said.
Atteberry said it is easier to get the vaccine than to contract COVID-19.
“It’s much easier to get the vaccine. It’s much safer. You’re much less likely to die,” he continued.
McKinney said there are people who have already contracted and survived COVID-19 who have natural immunity, and the policies don’t reflect that.
Board member Dr. Sean Cleary said there is no way to identify who has natural immunity, beyond getting a positive test.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Neil Barg, health officer for the health district, said natural immunity is good, but vaccination or vaccination combined with natural immunity is the best chance for protection.
State secretary of health Shah said vaccines give broader protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity.
“If you have had COVID, it appears that the antibody protection that you have is, one, short lived, but it’s also narrower,” Shah said. “It’s a good reason to get vaccinated.”
