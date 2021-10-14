An additional COVID-19 test site will open at State Fair Park in Yakima Monday to support an increased demand for tests, the Yakima Health District said in a news release.
Health district data shows that community transmission of COVID-19 remains high, and local demand for tests has been high since September.
“We continue to evaluate the availability of testing within Yakima County and how to better support the need of our community,” district emergency response coordinator Nathan Johnson said in the release. “As need for testing has increased, we knew how important it was to open an additional community-based testing site.”
The free drive-thru site at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., opens at 9 a.m. Monday, the release said. The site will offer weekend and evening testing. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The entrance is located through Gate 15 off of Pacific Avenue.
Anyone over age 3 months can be tested at the site for free, regardless of health insurance status. Those under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Results will be available in two to three days.
Free community testing sites will continue at Yakima Valley College and Sunnyside Community Center, the release said.
Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to register ahead of time to speed up wait times, it said.
The Yakima Valley College site was testing more than 600 people a day in late September. Those numbers have fallen to 200-500 a day in recent weeks, but health officials anticipate continued high demand for testing through the winter season. The Sunnyside site is testing 100-200 people a day.
“If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, it is crucial to get tested and while you wait for your test results, please self-isolate,” Johnson said.
The testing site is a partnership between the Yakima Health District, Columbia Safety LLC, and UW Medicine Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.