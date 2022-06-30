Due to the prevalence of at-home COVID-19 tests, state and local health officials warn that slowly rising COVID-19 numbers in Yakima County may not be showing the whole picture.
Though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have seen a decline statewide, in Yakima County numbers increased in June.
“COVID is increasing in numbers,” Dr. Neil Barg, health officer for the Yakima Health District, said on Wednesday. “We’re seeing an increased number of hospitalizations … many people who are hospitalized are incidentally being found to have COVID. That also goes along with how many people are being treated for COVID.”
Fourteen people with COVID were hospitalized on Friday in Yakima County, up from eight on June 17, according to Yakima Health District information. That’s higher than in April and May. Hospitals had a peak of 79 hospitalizations in late January during the omicron surge.
One COVID-related death was reported in May and June in Yakima County, according to health district information.
Recent cases, as a whole, have been less severe. Barg said despite the rise in numbers, there have been no cases reported that required intensive care or the use of equipment like ventilators. Only three cases in the last two weeks have required the use of Remdesivir and none have required the use of Baricitinib, a drug used to treat advanced COVID-19 cases.
“The downside is there is more cases. The upside is so far, there is not an increase in seriously ill patients,” Barg said.
Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer at the Washington Department of Health, shared words similar to Barg’s during a news conference Wednesday.
“At this point due to self testing and other factors such as some people not testing at all, the cases that are reported to the Department of Health likely only represent less than 10% of infections in Washington,” Kwan-Gett said.
Local trends
The Centers for Disease Control’s COVID community level rating for Yakima County remains low. The measurement comes from case counts and hospital data.
Cases and hospitalizations ticked up in June, but nowhere near the levels seen during the omicron or delta surge.
Yakima County recorded 456 cases recorded the week ending June 24, and 382 the week ending June 17, according to the health district. Weekly numbers were 220 this time last month.
The case rate was 325 per 100,000 over two weeks ending on June 24.
Vaccines and immunity
Statewide, 68.9% of people 6 months and up have completed their primary vaccine series. In Yakima County, 59.4% of residents 6 months and up have completed the series, according to DOH information.
Michele Roberts, assistant secretary for prevention and health at the DOH, said since the vaccine was released last week to children ages 6 months to 5 years, more than 7,000 children in that age range have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide.
Testing and other resources
Residents of Yakima County can order free rapid tests to be delivered to their door from the federal government by visiting COVID.gov/tests or calling 1-800-232-0233. Washington state offers free tests at sayyescovidhomestest.org website.
Free PCR COVID testing is available at Yakima Valley College from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the community testing site at 810 S. 14th Ave.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are advised stay home and away from other people. People who used an at-home test can report positive results to Washington’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
