COVID numbers continue to rise in Yakima County as omicron BA.5 becomes the most common strain in the state.
A report released by the Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday showed the BA.5 omicron subvariant took less than a month to become the state’s most common strain. The variant, which made up about 4.3% of COVID cases in the state at the beginning of June, quickly grew to account for 54.7% of cases by early July.
The DOH reported about 67% of all COVID-19 sequenced cases in the state were omicron BA.5 on July 20.
The subvariant is highly contagious, but officials say its effects are in line with those of other omicron subvariants. Its ability to spread is contributing to rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations across the state, though the number of deaths has stayed low in comparison to other variants.
According to the DOH report, 17 cases of omicron BA.5 have been recorded in Yakima County. Just a small percentage of tests are sequenced. The data is based on 107,533 sequenced COVID-19 cases in the state this year, about 9% of total cases.
Local numbers
According to its latest report, Yakima Health District recorded 748 new cases for the week ending Friday, July 22.
The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID was 16 on Friday. The health district reported two new deaths.
The case rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days rose to 572 from 501 the week prior. It was last that high in late February.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Yakima County’s community level at medium this week, up from low in early July. At this level, the CDC recommends high-risk individuals speak with their doctor about wearing a mask and taking other precautions. People are encouraged to stay up to date with their vaccines.
Yakima Health District officials suggest people monitor the CDC community level, and to be aware that many cases are not reported because people are using at-home tests.
The health district has been coordinating with health care providers in the county to make sure antivirals like Paxlovid are readily available. Paxlovid is an oral medication for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years, who tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization or death.
The health district urges county residents to speak with their health care providers about possible treatment for COVID-19, especially if they are at high risk. YHD shared a provider alert with information on Paxlovid to health care providers on how to order Paxlovid and how to prescribe it.
Health district officials also said they will be working with area school officials on possible preventative measures to keep students safe as the beginning of the school year nears.
A new vaccine
The CDC announced its support for the new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and older after its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend its use.
An article from the American Medical Association said the Novavax vaccine is unique among other COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S due to its use of a more traditional protein-based delivery system.
Whereas the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines use vehicles like messenger RNA and the cold virus to deliver instructions on how to fight COVID-19, the Novavax vaccine uses a protein grown from an insect cell to achieve the same effect.
This type of protein-based vaccine has been around for years and is most commonly used to protect against Human Papillomavirus, hepatitis B and shingles. Along with the protein, an adjuvant, an ingredient used to boost the body’s immune response is also used. In this case, the adjuvant is made out of saponin extract from the bark of the soapbark tree.
The Novavax vaccine has been cleared for a two-dose primary series with the doses separated by 3 to 8 weeks.
According to a planning guide released by the CDC, the 3 million available doses of the Novavax vaccine are expected to be available for ordering by states starting the week of July 25. A delivery date is yet to be determined.
More local resources
YHD recommends visiting www.YakimaVaccines.org or www.YakimaVacunas.org for vaccine locations and availability.
Anyone 6 months or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine while individuals 5 and up are eligible for booster shots.
Yakima Valley College offers free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. More information can be found on www.YakimaTesting.org or www.YakimaPruebas.org.
Residents of Yakima County can order free rapid tests to be delivered to their door from the federal government by visiting COVID.gov/tests or calling 1-800-232-0233. Washington state offers free tests at sayyescovidhomestest.org website.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to stay home and away from other people while they are contagious. People who used an at-home test can report positive results to Washington’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
If households need additional resources, they can call Care Connect Washington at 1-800-525-0127. Care Connect Washington can provide food and other necessities to people who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed and need support to isolate or quarantine at home.