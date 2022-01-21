Yakima County had 71 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, the highest since the pandemic started.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has doubled since Jan. 10, according to data from the Yakima Health District. Cases have increased dramatically this month because of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Previously, the county had a high of 70 COVID hospitalizations on Sept. 9 during the delta surge.
People ages 65-79 continue to account for the highest number of hospitalizations in January, though COVID-19 hospitalizations increased among individuals ages zero to 19 last week, according to the health district.
Of those hospitalized locally in January, 90% were unvaccinated, according to the health district.
Yakima County continues to see a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases. The 14-day case rate was 3,612 per 100,000 Friday. There were 1,000 new cases Friday and 1,069 new cases Thursday.
