The Yakima Health District mobile vaccine clinics are now providing COVID-19 boosters to everyone 16 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded COVID-19 booster dose eligibility to those 16 and up Dec. 9, according to a health district news release. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents.
People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can receive a booster dose six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose after two months.
Mixing and matching boosters is safe and effective, according to the CDC.
Initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against omicron and other variants, according to the CDC.
“As we learn more about the omicron variant, we want to stay healthy and out of the hospital by getting vaccinated and following public health recommendations,” Dr. Neil Barg, Yakima Health District health officer said in a statement. “We encourage parents to get their children vaccinated and adults to get vaccinated as well.”
Individuals 18 years and older can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive for their booster dose.
Upcoming vaccine clinics:
Friday
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Beef, 201 Elmwood Road, Toppenish.
Saturday
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mid-Valley Community Clinic, 700 S. 11th St. in Sunnyside. Flu vaccines for those 6 months and older will be available, along with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 509-839-6822.
Sunday
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakima State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.
• 9 a.m. to 3 pm., Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Monday
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yakima State Fair Park.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
Vaccines also are available from pharmacies and medical clinics. For more information, go to YakimaVaccines.org.
