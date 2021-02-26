A clinic in Sunnyside and other locations are distributing COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify over the weekend.
The Swofford & Halma Clinic in Sunnyside will offer walk-in appointments on Saturday to those who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday at 2303 Reith Way in Sunnyside.
Other vaccine distribution sites:
• Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic: Farm Workers will have a vaccination site Friday through Sunday at the Yakima Convention Center. People should register by calling the Farm Workers Clinic at 509-248-3334.
• Astria Health vaccination clinics:
— 9 to 4 p.m. Friday, or until supplies last, Radio KDNA in Granger. People should not bring family members as space is limited.
— 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or until supplies last, at the main entrance of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Vaccines are available for Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1, which includes health care workers, first responders, long-term care center residents and staff, people over 65 and those 50 and over in multi-generational households. Eligibility can be checked online using the state Department of Health Phase Finder Tool (findyourphasewa.org).
Many other sites in the Yakima Valley have been taking appointments for first dose appointments this week, including Yakima Valley Memorial and Safeway and Rite-Aid pharmacies. For a full list, go to https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine