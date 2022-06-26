Children as young as 6 months of age in Yakima County and across the country can now receive the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Some pharmacies in Yakima, Sunnyside and Wapato already have the pediatric vaccines in stock, though it may be a few weeks before doses become widely available.
Chris Reed, chief operations officer at Community Health of Central Washington, said it might not be until early July that its clinics will start receiving vaccine allotments.
“We just started receiving notices that we are receiving our shipments of the vaccines,” Reed said. “We don’t currently have the allotment that’s been ordered, but the expectation is that we’d be looking at early July to be able to start administering the vaccine for the children.”
For parents who want to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible, a handful of clinics and pharmacies like Horizon Pharmacy in Wapato, the Ninth Avenue Rite Aid in Yakima and the Rite Aid in Sunnyside have doses for little kids available now. Other organizations with availability can be found on the Yakima Health District’s website.
The Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both approved Moderna and Pfizer shots for kids 6 months to age 4 earlier this month, finding them to be safe and effective. Vaccines were approved for teens and school-age kids last year.
A scientific workgroup put together by governors in Washington, California, Nevada and Oregon reviewed the federal decisions and affirmed them last weekend. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association also recommend getting younger children vaccinated.
Pfizer has a three-shot series and Moderna has two shots for smaller kids.
Stephanie Macias, chief quality officer at CHCW, said one of the difficulties with rolling out the vaccine will be estimating demand.
Macias encouraged parents with doubts about the vaccine or who simply want more information to speak with their children’s medical providers.
“Parents bringing their babies to get that vaccine are going to be nervous, they’re going to be scared, they’re going to have questions,” she said. “It was important for us to make sure that the process we incorporated provided the opportunity for those parents to have those conversations directly with their provider.”
One of these providers, Meghan Colleran, a nurse practitioner at Yakima Pediatrics, said one big question she’s getting from parents is whether their kids should be vaccinated if they’ve already had COVID.
“Yes, I do recommend children get the COVID-19 vaccine even if they already had COVID,” Colleran said. “Like with adults, having COVID will give you a temporary immunity but eventually you will want to get vaccinated.”
People also ask about timing for a vaccine if a child has recently had COVID-19, Colleran said.
“Initially with the vaccine, we were being told to wait 6 months before getting vaccinated (if the person had COVID),” she said. “Now we know if the case was mild, children can get vaccinated as long as they’re no longer showing symptoms.”
To learn more about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, visit the FDA’s website or speak to your child’s health care provider.