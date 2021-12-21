COVID-19 trends in Yakima improving, but health officials warn about omicron

COVID-19 trends in Yakima County are improving, but the health care system could be strained if the omicron variant causes another surge, said Dr. Neil Barg with the Yakima Health District.
The health officer and infectious disease specialist said Yakima County has reached the tail end of the delta surge that brought with it record-high hospitalizations and deaths. Data from the health district shows cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline right now.
There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday. At the beginning of December, there were about 50 new cases reported each day. Those numbers are significantly lower than daily case counts reported in September and October, which regularly reached 200-300 new cases in a single day.
As of Monday, there were 12 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Yakima County: nine at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, two in Sunnyside and one in Toppenish, Barg said. That is down from about 30 hospitalizations in early December and a high of 70 hospitalizations in early September.
“This is really great,” Barg said. “I think this is representing the tail end of delta and the effect of a larger percent of the county being vaccinated.”
There have been 18 deaths from COVID-19 in December as of Monday. There were 65 COVID-19 deaths reported in September, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
These trends are good, Barg said, but that could change if people don’t vaccinate, boost, test and wear masks to protect against the omicron variant.
“We have to do all the things,” Barg said. “That’s always been the case, it’s just a little more urgent now with this very infectious strain going around.”
Omicron numbers lag in Yakima
The omicron variant is now the most prominent strain of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for over 73% of new COVID-19 cases, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
The strain is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and has been detected in most states, but omicron is not yet the most prominent strain in Washington or in Yakima County.
“We are not seeing the omicron presence take over delta yet,” Washington state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a press briefing Tuesday.
Shah said the Department of Health will shift to doing a more representative sampling of the state to get a better picture of how and where omicron is spreading.
The first omicron variant case was detected in Washington state on Dec. 4 and in Yakima County on Dec. 16.
Barg said three total omicron cases had been detected in Yakima County as of Monday, but he said that number is behind. The test that is used to detect the omicron variant is done separately from the test that detects COVID-19, so the results lag behind positive test numbers.
“There’s a difference in the way the test results come out that lead to an omicron suspicion, and then further, more precise testing is done to document omicron,” Barg said.
Barg said an increase in hospitalizations in coming weeks would indicate omicron cases in Yakima Valley.
“If people are getting infected now, we’ll probably see a two-week lag in the increase in hospitalization,” he said.
Although severe illness seems to be less frequent for people who are infected with the omicron variant than other strains, the number of people who get infected may be a lot higher because the variant is more transmissible, Barg said. That means hospitalizations could still increase, Barg said.
“Health care providers are just so tired from working so hard over these past two years, so we hope we don’t exceed capacity again,” he said.
Shah said early information shows hospitalization isn’t as much of a concern with omicron cases, but he cautioned that it’s too early to say that for certain because omicron spreads so easily.
“The concern is that some proportion of those individuals (who are infected with omicron) are going to be hospitalized,” Shah said. “What will happen if hospitalizations spike again or increase to a level especially at a time of staffing constraints? That’s a real challenge and a concern for all of us.”
The way to protect from omicron cases and reduce the strain on the hospital system is to get vaccinated and get a booster shot, Shah said.
Boosters and vaccines
The state Department of Health and the Yakima Health District encourage people to get their booster shots if they are eligible or start a primary vaccine series if they haven’t already.
Preliminary data shows that most people who are fully vaccinated with a booster shot and are infected with the omicron variant have mild symptoms, Barg said. There is a higher frequency of severe disease in people who have completed their vaccine series but have not gotten their booster shot, he said.
Shah said the booster has been shown to be effective against the omicron variant.
“Vaccines work. They're safe, they're effective,” Shah said. “But we also know that we have waning immunity, that over time those vaccines will need to get boosted. And the evidence is clear that we need to get this additional booster shot.”
As of Saturday, more than 5.5 million people in Washington have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to data from the state DOH.
As of Monday, about 82.2% of the state’s population 12 and up have received one dose, and 75.6% is fully vaccinated, according to the DOH. In Yakima County, 74.4% of those 12 and up have received one dose, while 66.6% are fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.
About 1.7 million additional doses had been administered in Washington state, as of Saturday. That number includes booster doses and third doses, the DOH said.
People who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can go to YakimaVaccines.org online or attend a community vaccine clinic in Yakima County.
Anyone 5 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Youth ages 5-17 can only get the Pfizer series, while adults 18 and older can get any of the vaccines.
People who had Pfizer or Moderna for their primary series can get a booster dose six months after completing the series. People who received Johnson and Johnson for their primary shot can get a booster two months after their first dose.
Test for COVID-19 at home
Barg said the free at-home tests currently available for households in Yakima County are a good tool for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including the omicron strain.
Results from at-home tests can’t be used in an official capacity for work, school or events, but they can be used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and pre-empt any holiday gatherings, Barg said.
“If you think you're sick and you do a home test and it comes back positive, then you schedule a PCR test at one of the testing centers to confirm it,” he said. “And while you're waiting for the results, testing the PCR test, of course you keep yourself isolated from friends and family as much as possible.”
Each household in Yakima County can order one kit, which includes eight tests, by visiting sayyescovidhometest.org and entering a Yakima County ZIP code on the home page. The tests will be delivered in about a week, according to the website.
Shah also supported the use of at-home tests.
“We think this is an important strategy that is absolutely key for people to be able to protect themselves and their loved ones, not just during the holidays but beyond,” Shah said.
At-home rapid tests are also available for purchase at local pharmacies, and free COVID-19 testing is available at community testing sites in Yakima County.
