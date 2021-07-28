Community COVID-19 testing at State Fair Park in Yakima will continue due to a recent rise in COVID-19 activity, the Yakima Health District announced Wednesday.
Both the Yakima State Fair Park and Sunnyside community testing sites were slated to close after July 31. Because of rising COVID-19 activity, the Yakima site will stay open into August.
The case rate in the community doubled recently to 229 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 as of Tuesday in the past two weeks, it said in a news release. There were 23 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, it said.
“Of these new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County, more than 96% are from people who are not vaccinated,” the news release said. “The Yakima Health District acknowledges the need for and importance of continuing to have community-based testing and vaccine distribution. The COVID-19 vaccines are effective and can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
The continued testing is funded by the University of Washington. Testing at the Sunnyside Community Center site will close after July 31. Individuals can call 211 for information on COVID-19 testing sites nearby.
Vaccines
In another change, vaccines will not be given at State Fair Park in Yakima after July 31, though mobile clinics will continue to be offered around the county, the health district said. As of Sunday, 49,336 doses have been given at State Fair Park and the mobile sites.
Appointments are not required for free COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:
Thursday
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moxee Market, 105 S. Iler St., Moxee
• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, Selah Civic Center, 216 First St., Selah
• 2-7 p.m. Granger Chamber of Commerce, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger
• 5-8 p.m. Get Air, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave, Yakima
Friday
• 4-8 p.m. Sunnyside Senior Citizen Center, 1400 Federal Way
The vaccine center at State Fair Park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays at 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima through the end of the month. Go to YakimaVaccines.org for more information about vaccine locations.