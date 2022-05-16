The community COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College will remain open through Aug. 27, officials with several health care organizations said Monday.
Yakima Valley Memorial, Yakima Valley College and Signal Health officials said the University of Washington extended its contract to provide funding and perform laboratory test work for the site.
COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of the virus and its numerous variants, officials said in the announcement. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters, provide the means to limit the spread.
“The UW is tracking new omicron variants in Washington state that have the potential to increase community transmission,” the news release stated. “Access to low-barrier COVID-19 testing ensures people can quickly determine if they are infected and take measures to prevent the spread to others.”
The YVC site is the only community test site between Richland and Seattle.
“We continue to be grateful for our partnership with the University of Washington and Yakima Valley College, which allows us to keep this crucial testing site open,” said Michael Vachon, test site supervisor. “COVID continues to be a part of our lives and the need for low-barrier and easily accessible community testing has not gone away.”
COVID-19 testing is open to anyone with symptoms, or anyone who has been exposed or is concerned about exposure. Tests can be performed on infants as young as 3 months and results are generally available the day after testing. These are PCR tests, and the patients swab themselves following instructions from the testing staff.
The YVC site is a walk-up clinic, where those being tested park and walk up to the test site, at 810 S. 14th Ave., in a parking lot on the north side of the college. For those unable to leave their vehicles, there are ADA parking signs in the patient parking lot with the phone number to the test trailer. When called, volunteers will come out to cars to do the test.
COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Pre-registration is available at https://www.wacovid19.org/yakimatesting/. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but the YVC site can accommodate those without an appointment.
The test is free of charge and open to everyone, with or without identification. Immigration status is not checked, and Spanish-speaking staff are available for translation.