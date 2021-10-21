Get tested for COVID-19

Anticipating a greater need for community-based COVID-19 testing through the winter season, the Yakima Health District on Monday opened a free drive-thru testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima.

It's open at 1301 S. Fair Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, the site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The entrance is through Gate 15 off Pacific Avenue.

The other community-based testing site in Yakima is near the Yakima Valley College campus, at 810 S. 14th Ave. It's open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Sunnyside community-based testing site is at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S First St. It's open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays.

Get more information about those and other testing sites, and links to register, at www.YakimaTesting.org. Learn more about vaccines at www.YakimaVaccines.org.